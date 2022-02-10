Jabalpur: Lokayukta arrests sub inspector for taking bribe of Rs 25,000

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested a sub inspector red-handed for taking a bribe of Rs 25000 in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The sub inspector, Ram Suhavan Anurage is posted in Belbagh police station of the district.

Lokayukta DSP, JP Verma said that a woman, Durga Chaudhary, a resident of Bel Bagh had lodged a complaint against the SI. She said that the SI had forced her to compromise in a forgery case and demanded the bribe of Rs 30,000.

Acting on the complaint of the victim, the lokayukta laid a trap and directed the woman to pay Rs 25,000 to the SI according to the plan. The SI had called the woman in Dunma Nature Park to take the money.

As soon as the victim gave money to the SI, the team of Lokayukta rushed to the spot and caught him red-handed.

The lokayukta police took him to the circuit house and registered a case against him under corruption act. A probe into the matter was on, Lokayukta DSP Verma said.

