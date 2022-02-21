Jabalpur: Journalists, social workers felicitated in city

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Journalists and social workers who have contributed for the betterment of Society were felicitated in the city on Monday.

Union Minister of State Pahlad Patel, Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati University, Dr Kapil Dev Mishra and others were present in the program.

Unioin Minister Patel also addressed the people present on the occasion. He said, “To maintain credibility in journalism is a big challenge for the time being. As journalism is growing rapidly, its credibility is getting lost day by day. In such a situation it is necessary that people's faith in journalism should be maintained.”

Three Journalists from the print media, one journalist from the electronic media and two anganwadi workers were honoured in the program.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:33 PM IST