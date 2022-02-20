Jabalpur: 60-year-old man beheaded on suspicion of practicing witchcraft

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After three months, the police have disclosed the murder of the 60-year-old man under the Tilwara police station of Jabalpur.

A 60-year-old man was allegedly put to death by five on suspicion of practicing witchcraft. Weapons used in the crime were also seized.

On 29 November 2021, beheaded body of an elderly man Gaya Prasad was found in the farms near Parasia village of Tilwara. The incident caused a sensation in the entire city and the police were tracing the severed head of the deceased.

After the search, the head of the deceased was found buried in the ground, in the adjoining village area.

When the police investigated the spot, they recovered a broken cane which became a clue for the police to trace the killers.

After continuous investigation and interrogation in the surrounding villages, on February 19, the villagers told the police that the broken cane belonged to Vijay Kumar Barkade, a resident of Parasia village.

The police took Vijay into custody where he confessed to the crime and told that he along with his father Shankarlal Barkade, Shivkumar Marrapa, Akhilesh Nareti and Jagram Soyam had killed Gaya Prasad and hid his head.

Explaining the reason behind the incident, Vijay said that all the people in his and other accuseds' family were often ill. They suspected Gaya Prasad of practicing witchcraft on them and hence decided to kill him.

All the accused have been arrested by the police. They are being interrogated extensively, said Shivesh Singh Baghel, ASP, Rural.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 07:02 PM IST