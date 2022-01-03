Jabalpur: Inebriated sub inspector creates ruckus in hotel

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk sub inspector created ruckus in a hotel room in Jabalpur on Sunday night. The officer had unnecessarily disturbed the other people staying in the hotel.

According to police sources, The sub inspector, Ranjeet Singh Bhadauriya who is posted in PHQ, Bhopal, visited Jabalpur on Sunday morning and stayed in hotel Vision Palace, room number 137.

After completing this work here, he reached the hotel in an inebriated state in the evening and started misbehaving with the hotel staff. When the employees tried to control him, he started threatening them. He started knocking the doors of the hotel room and people staying in the hotel were shocked.

People complained about the matter to the hotel management. The management informed Omati police station about the incident. The police reached the hotel and locked him in his room.

The police said that they had informed his family members about the incident and also informed the Bhopal police about the misdeeds of the sub inspector Bhadauriya.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:17 PM IST