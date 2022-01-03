e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Jabalpur: Inebriated sub inspector creates ruckus in hotel

According to police sources, The sub inspector, Ranjeet Singh Bhadauriya who is posted in PHQ, Bhopal, visited Jabalpur on Sunday morning and stayed in hotel Vision Palace, room number 137.
FP News Service
Sub Inspector Ranjeet Singh Bhadauriya in an inebriated state |

Sub Inspector Ranjeet Singh Bhadauriya in an inebriated state |

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk sub inspector created ruckus in a hotel room in Jabalpur on Sunday night. The officer had unnecessarily disturbed the other people staying in the hotel.

According to police sources, The sub inspector, Ranjeet Singh Bhadauriya who is posted in PHQ, Bhopal, visited Jabalpur on Sunday morning and stayed in hotel Vision Palace, room number 137.

After completing this work here, he reached the hotel in an inebriated state in the evening and started misbehaving with the hotel staff. When the employees tried to control him, he started threatening them. He started knocking the doors of the hotel room and people staying in the hotel were shocked.

People complained about the matter to the hotel management. The management informed Omati police station about the incident. The police reached the hotel and locked him in his room.

The police said that they had informed his family members about the incident and also informed the Bhopal police about the misdeeds of the sub inspector Bhadauriya.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur boy develops drone for sowing seeds in farmland Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur boy develops drone for sowing seeds in farmland
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:17 PM IST
Advertisement