Jabalpur: High Court issues notice over late BJP leader’s statue at Government Hospital in Burhanpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to respondents on a PIL filed by a person challenging the installation of former Member of Parliament from Khandwa late Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan’s statues at a government hospital in Shahpur town of Burhanpur.

The petitioner, Dattu Meghe, a resident of Burhanpur, informed the court that a statue of former BJP’s state president Chouhan is proposed to be installed at Old Government Hospital in Shahpur town. He contended that installation of a statue at a public place is against the Supreme Court’s order of 2013. The apex court, in this order, has banned the installation of statues at public places, Meghe said.

After hearing the petitioner, the division bench of justice Sheel Nagu and Justice MS Bhatti issued the notices to respondents and said that statue's installation will be subjected to the final order of the court on the petition.

The court has fixed the next hearing in the matter, next week.

Notably, the High Court had recently instructed state government to remove all statues installed on inter-sections and public places after January 2013.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:06 PM IST