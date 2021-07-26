Jabalpur: High Court asks Chief Conservator of Forest to take action on leopard conservation petition in six weeks

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High has directed the Chief Conservator of Forest to take action within six weeks on a petition on conservation of leopards in the state.

A petition seeking to enact a policy for conservation of leopards in Madhya Pradesh was filed by advocate Dinesh Gupta. The petitioner has claimed that a total of 1000 leopards have died in the past 10 years.

He demanded that the state should make a policy to protect the animal, as among 1000 deaths, only 5% deaths were reported as natural death.

Hearing the petition, the double bench of justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Virendra Singh, asked the CCF Madhya Pradesh to inform the petition within as to what action has been taken on his petition. The court also gave liberty to the petition to approach the court, if proper action is not taken by the department.

Talking to Free Press, petitioner Dinesh Upadhyay said the population of leopards have been decreasing continuously in the state. “If action is not taken on time, leopards will not be found in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.