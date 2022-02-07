Jabalpur: Had Kamal Nath completed his five-year term as CM, every youth of state would have employed, says former minister PC Sharma

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and Congress leader PC Sharma said that had Kamal Nath completed his five-year term as CM, every youth of state would have been employed.

Sharma made the above remark during talking to the media persons in Jabalpur on Monday. He further said that at present around 40 lakh youths were unemployed in the state.

Sharma also replied to the tweet of former chief minister Uma Bharti regarding liquor ban in the state. He said that the government should clear its stand on prohibition of liquor in the state. “Around hundreds of people lost their lives in the state because of spurious liquor, but the state government is going to deliver door to door liquor,” Sharma said.

Sharma also said that the Congress would support liquor ban in the state and it would also launch an anti-drug movement.

He further said that the BJP was copying the campaign of the Congress and the booth expansion campaign was one of them.

He also made a remark on the Berasia Gaushala case, he claimed that the cows were killed by drinking lime water. None of the BJP leaders had given a reaction on the issue so far. Mirchi Baba was campaigning for cows and the Congress would campaign along with him, Sharma claimed.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:13 PM IST