Jabalpur: Five Covid patients die as oxygen supply gets disrupted at private hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five Covid patients died due to shortage of oxygen at a hospital in Jabalpur on Friday. Police supplied the oxygen cylinders in hospital.

Those who died include Pramila Tiwari, Gautam Tiwari, Anand Sharma, Gomti Rai and Dr Dr Devendra Kuraria. Shortage of oxygen led to death at Galaxy Hospital. Police cordoned the area realising the gravity of situation. Police said there was technical fault during refilling, which caused deaths.

Jabalpur SP Sidharth Bahuguna said, “Hospital had sufficient oxygen. Technical glitches seem to be main cause, prima facie, that led to 5 deaths. Now, situation is normal and under control.”

The incident took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Galaxy Hospital, City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali area) Dipak Mishra said.