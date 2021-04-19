Jabalpur: High Court issues notices to Centre, Madhya Pradesh government on Covid petition

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh):The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued notices to the Union and MP governments on a petition seeking direction to "prosecute and punish" the persons responsible for the coronavirus spread in the central Indian state.

The HC also issued notices to the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission on the petitioner PC Paliwal's contention that top politicians and political workers from MP participated in the electioneering for the Damoh assembly bypoll and elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerela and Puducherry "without caring for a face mask and social distancing".

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Atul Shreedharan heard the petition virtually.