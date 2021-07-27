Jabalpur: Civic bodies’ elections not to be held soon in view of possible third wave of pandemic

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The civic bodies’ elections in the state are not going to be held soon on the grounds of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The decision to put off the polls came when the high court was disposing of a public interest petition filed by PG Najpandey.

When the petition came up before a bench of the high court, the State Election Commission said that it would take a decision on civic elections after getting ground reports about the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The petition sought not to conduct the civic elections in view of a possible third of the pandemic.

On getting the State Election Commission’s response the high court disposed of the petition.