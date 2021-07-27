EOW arrests Sub-divisional officer Narmada Valley for taking bribe

Jabalpur(Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing (EOW) has arrested a Sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Narmada valley Development Authority (NVDA), Santosh Raidas for taking bribe.

A case has been registered against Raidas under the Anti-Corruption Act. Raidas had asked 50,000 from a contractor Sudarshan Sonkar.

According to the Superintendent of Police, EOW, Devendra Singh Rajput, the contractor built a road on the bridge over the canal in 2016. While taking the contract to build the road, Sonkar deposited security fund of Rs 4,22,000 in NVDA. He has been trying to get that fund for the past four years.

Raidas demanded 50 thousand rupees in lieu of release of deposited security. On this Sudarshan complained to the SP, EOW. A team was formed under the leadership of TI Manjit Singh. Raidas had called Sudarshan to the office of NVDA Division 2 located in Bargi Hills with money around 8pm on Monday. The team reached with the victim. As soon as Sudarshan gave the money, the EOW caught the Raidas.

The agency is inquiring Raidas’s property which are disproportionate to its known source of income, he added.