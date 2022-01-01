Jabalpur boy develops drone for sowing seeds in farmland

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young engineer of the city, Abhinav Thakur has developed a drone for sowing seed in the fields.

Abhinav, a resident of Madhotal locality in the district, says that a tank is fixed in the drone. It is capable of carrying up to 30 kg weight. Seeds are filled in the tank and then seeds are sprinkled in the beds of the farmlands.

Abhinav further says that he has demonstrated it in the fields of Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) on the request of BHU scientists. He modified his drone in which a funnel with holes like a seed drill was installed at the bottom of the tank.

In order to operate the drone, the farmers would have to know the basic knowledge to operate the drone. The map of the field is fed with the help of Google Map via mobile or tablet and then it will automatically sow seeds according to the area of ​​the field. The drone automatically lands back in its place and stops when the seed or battery is exhausted, Abhinav says.

This is the largest agricultural drone in the country, which can spray thirty liters of medicine at a time. The drone is capable of covering 6 hectares of farmland, Abhinav adds.

During the demo, hundreds of farmers and agricultural scientists were also present in the field, who marked it to be the future of agriculture.

(With inputs from Shiv Choubey)

