Jabalpur girl turns adversity into opportunity

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young girl of the city, Janhavi Ramtaker, has been suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome since 2017.

The disease numbs her right hand, yet she has cut a swath for herself in academics as well as in other activities.

Twenty-year-old Janhavi has recently registered her in the Harvard World Record. She has signed 36 signatures – 18 with each hand – in one minute on November 13 and won 13th place in Harvard World Record, sources said.

Earlier, she got her name registered in the India Book of Record. At present, she is a student of Indian Institute of Aeronautics.

Janhavi said when she was taking the class 10 examinations in 2017 she was afflicted with the disease.

As the examinations were near she could not get a writer, so she used the left hand to take the examinations.

Her family members encouraged her to use the left hand as much as possible. By the time Janhavi took the class 12 examination she was able to write with both hands.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:44 AM IST