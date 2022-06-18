e-Paper Get App

Jabalpur: BJP organises rally in support of its Mayoral candidate; CM Chouhan promises to give Rs 720 crore for development of city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 08:14 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a rally and a public gathering in support of its mayoral candidate Dr Jitendra Jamdar in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president V D Sharma, MP Rakesh Singh along with several party office-bearers and hundreds of workers participated in the rally.

Chouhan said that the BJP had set some guidelines, which were followed in the ticket distribution. “None of our MLAs are contesting in the elections whereas Congress has given mayor's tickets to many of its MLAs. We had decided that only some senior people of the society would be given tickets in the election. Therefore, Dr Jamdar has been given the responsibility for the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation,” Chouhan said.

He made the above remark while addressing the public gathering in the district.

Chouhan further said that he had seen the dedication of Jamdar during Narmada Seva Yatra. He promised that the Mayor of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation would be elected from BJP, then the government would give Rs 720 crore for the construction of sewer line, road footpath and Mohalla Clinic.

He also raised slogans in support of Dr Jitendra Jamdar from the stage.

