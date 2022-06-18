Jabalpur : Agnipath would wash out the dreams of youths, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha | FPJ

FP News Service

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh)

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vivek Tankha Singh here on Saturday said that Agnipath Scheme would wash out the dreams of young defence services’ aspirants who once dreamt of serving into the defence forces for sixteen years.

He claimed that defence forces were like a dream for youths in many states including UP, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, MP and others. They prepared for many years and when they were told that they will get to serve only four years and not 16 years, they got agitated. Why you resorted to such a step which got them agitated, he said requesting PM Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh to get this contentious scheme halted.

“Hold debates in parliament, speak to former generals and consult experts whether this policy is good for the country or not,” he added. A policy prepared in a single ministry doesn’t make it good, he said adding if stakeholders and the country doesn’t approve it, it’s a faulty policy. Same happened with farm bills as well, added the RS Member of Parliament.

He also appealed the aspirants to do a peaceful protest, and not vandalise public properties saying the assets belong to the nation.

Youths have staged violent protests in Gwalior and Indore against the contentious Agnipath Scheme introduced by the centre with an aim to make short-term recruitment in defence services.

Rajya Sabha member also spoke on the enquiry done by ED against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He also claimed that no questions were left with the ED, Rahul Gandhi has answered all their questions. Tankha also alleged the entire structure of ED inquiry was a sign of vendetta politics.