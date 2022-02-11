Jabalpur: Babaji Tyagi Maharaj’s vehicle collides with truck amid dense fog in city, 2 die on spot

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An SUV vehicle collided with a truck amid dense fog near Dhangawa locality under Sihora police station in Jabalpur on Friday morning, the police station.

According to reports, two persons including saint Babaji Tyagi Maharaj of Maharashtra died on the spot and others sustained injuries. Out of the injured persons, one person sustained severe injuries and his condition was said to be critical. Tyagi ji Maharaj was going from Chhattisgarh to Maharashtra.

On getting the information about the incident, Sihora police along with TI Girish Dhurve and SI Ravin Kannauj rushed to the spot. The police immediately took the injured out of the vehicle and admitted them to a nearby hospital.

The police said that after establishing a case, the bodies of the deceased were sent for the post mortem.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022