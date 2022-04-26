Jabalpur: 4-year-old boy dies in road accident

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly driven car hit a 4-year-old boy who was playing outside his house under the limits of Chargawan police station in Jabalpur on Monday evening, police said.

The dead boy was identified as Ayush Jhariya. According to reports, the car (vehicle number MP 20 CG 5496) was arriving towards Jabalpur from Gotegaon.

After hitting the boy, the driver did not stop the car, he speeded up and tried to escape from there. The body of Ayush was stuck into the car and it was dragged about 20 feet.

Soon after the accident, the boy was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The kin chased the car to catch the driver but he stopped the vehicle. Later, the driver stopped the car in Bambabari town - a far distance from Chargawan and tried to escape but the people caught him.

The villagers, however, alleged that in the meantime a policeman, Pradeep Patel also rushed to the spot. Pradeep misbehaved with the locals and tried to drive away the driver Anil Patel.

It was told that Pradeep and the accused driver were relatives. Police station in charge Vinod Pathak, however, said that a case was registered against the accused driver and investigation into the matter was on. The driver was arrested and he will be presented before the court.

