Jabalpur: School of Excellence in Neurosurgery to be functional soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School of Excellence in Neurosurgery at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur will be functional within a month. Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang has ordered to appoint experts in 100-bed hospital attached to medical college, which he visited on Sunday.

MLA Ajay Vishnoi who was present on this occasion, said, “School of Excellence in Neurosurgery faces shortage of hands and experts. We pointed it out to Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang who immediately announced for it. With appointment of experts in this School of Excellence, it will start functioning within a month.”

Similarly, we suggested minister to constitute a mini unit of PWD in Medical College for routine maintenance work Ajay Vishnoi added.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang reached Jabalpur on one-day visit on Sunday. Sarang also attended a programme there. He inspected college with super specialty hospital. During inspection, the minister was disappointed when he noticed irregularities in the civil works of hospital building. He asked dean of Medical College Dr Pradeep Kasar that salary of PWD engineer should be deducted for negligence.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:56 PM IST