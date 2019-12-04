It is necessary to empower urban bodies, says CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: It is necessary to empower the urban bodies in view of the increasing urbanization, said Chief Minister Kamal Nath while addressing the chairpersons of Municipal Councils and Municipalities, here on Wednesday.

He said that elected public representatives of local institutes should recognise the rapid change and work for expansion of their cities with new thinking and vision.

Nath said that now is the time to plan our small and big cities according to future requirements. In this era of change, people’s expectations have also increased.

Nath said that the urban bodies will have to develop new sources of income along with government assistance. For this, they should start new activities.

He added that the office-bearers of urban bodies should play an important role in taking our work to the public.

Urban development and housing Minister Jaivardhan Singh said that we are fortunate to have CM Nath’s experience and guidance for the planned development of the cities of the state.

Singh said that he is committed for the effective implementation of the urban development policies of the government.