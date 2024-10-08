Iron Rod Found On Birlanagar On Gwalior-Delhi Rail Track; Staff Sounds Alarm

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where iron rods have been found near Birlanagar station on the railway track Gwalior-Delhi rail track. If it was a deliberate attempt to derail the train or happened due to staff negligence is yet to be ascertained.

Though a case has been registered. The police is currently tracking CCTV footages installed near the track to collect the evidences.

According to information, iron rods were found lying on the goods track near Gwalior Birlanagar station late in the night. A goods train was coming on this track at a speed of 12 kilometers. However, when it was detected in time, the goods train going in that direction was stopped due to this a big incident went down. If the railway staff was not alert, the train could be derailed.

Following this, there was panic in the entire railway administration. After the incident, Gwalior GRP and RPF have started investigating the matter.

The police have registered a case in GRP Police station, Gwalior against unknown accused and they are being traced. Investigation is going on as to where this iron rod came from and who has kept it on the railway track. The police is tracking CCTV footages.

It is noteworthy that before this, many cases of attempts to overturn trains have come to light in Kanpur, Khandwa and other places. Now, similar incident has been reported from Gwalior.