International Labourer’s Day 2020: WRMS honours railway employees by lighting lamps in Ujjain

To mark the occasion of International Labourers Day on Friday, the Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS) expressed gratitude towards railway employees and officers of Indian Railways for working hard to run parcel and goods trains carrying food grains, milk, medicine etc to scarcity hit areas braving acute situation caused by amid lockdown and Covid-19 calamity.

WRMS general secretary JG Mahurkar stated that the employees and officers of Western Railway’s all six division were honoured by lighting lamp and candles on Friday at 8 pm in front of railway quarters, private houses of railway employees, over-all stations of Western Railway including Ujjain, Ratlam, Indore of Ratlam division.

According to Mahurkar, famous railway hospital Jagajivanram Hospital, Mumbai has been serving now as Covid19-hospital since beginning of pandemic in India. More than 100 corona patient are being treated by JRH of Railway employees and outsiders. Contract workers left the job but railway doctors and paramedics are serving with full zeal and determination.

The WRMS leader informed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the role of railways employees particularly for converting 5,000 sleeper coaches in to isolation and quarantine ward. The station masters, goods loco pilot, goods guard, track maintainer, coaching depot staff, various technicians and officers working day and night for smooth moment of goods trains and ready for serving nation in this critical situation.

WREU OPPOSES CUT IN Dear ALLOWANCES

Railways administration is busy in violating the rights of trade unions. It is very sad that a wave of privatisation is going on. Government employees are engaged in fighting Covid-19 pandemic. The private sector is in quarantine in this disaster. By not giving importance to this sacrifice of the government employees, the Union government is bent on cutting down their allowances. The government has suspended the hike in dearness allowances of the employees now despite the fact that all employees have donated their one day’s salary in the last month. This type of work harms the morale of the employees. According to Western Railway Employee Union (WREU) Ratlam division president SS Sharma, not giving the allowances as per previous declaration sheer injustice. A few days ago the government was beating the drum of revenue collection of Rs 11 lakh crore is earned from tax on petrol. About Rs 11 lakh crore have also been filled in its coffers from GST. The International Monetary Fund has announced aid of Rs 1 billion 40 crore to deal with Corona. Then how the economic situation in the lockdown of a month deteriorated to such an extent that the allowances of the employees were curtailed, he questioned. Sharma also said that while at the local level the public is helping with an open hand. The rich have also opened their treasures. Celebrities are also helping openly. Except the medical, the public has almost taken the burden of help so there is no justification for reducing the allowances. After the lockdown, this issue will be discussed with the Central government, he added.

Congress’ unique protest

With some major demands for quick resolution of the problems being faced by people amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Congress workers under the leadership of State Seva Dal convener Arun Verma used a completely new method of protesting through social media while doing Gandhigiri and put their demands through social media. They claimed that the people in Ujjain are grappling with myriad of problems for the last 41 days. Every class of people is facing problems due to sudden announcement of lockdown. Giving information, the acting president of Ujjain Congress Vivek Yadav said that this sit-in was done on 8 major demands. Nana Tilkar, Deepak Mahere, Surendra Marmat, Jitendra Parmar, Sudarshan Goyal, Arun Bali, Anil Marmat, Anil Deodhar, Uttam Jaiswal, Ravi Rathore, Yash Jain, Abhishek Parmar, Abhishek Sisodia, Purshottam Nagraj and Rajesh Tiwari sat on online dharna.