 International Day Of Yoga: 1 Crore People To Do Yoga, Meditation On June 21 In Bhopal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
AFP PHOTO | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About one crore people will meditate and do yoga in the state on June 21, which is International Day of Yoga.

Heartfulness in association with Jan Abhiyaan Parishad has launched a campaign called, Ekatm Abhiyaan - Har Dil Dyhan, Har Din Dhyan, with the aim to introduce yoga and meditation practices, life skills programme free-of-cost to over one crore residents in the state that began on May 4 to June 21, 2023.

Regional facilitator of Heartfulness Gajendra Goutam told media persons here on Saturday that the mission would touch one crore lives, 40,000 villages, 52 districts, 313 blocks. “We have touched over 90 lakh people, trained over 12,000 master trainers involving over 10,000 volunteers,” said Goutam.

The target audience includes students from schools and colleges, doctors and healthcare professionals at village and district levels, government employees in departments and partner institutions.

article-image

