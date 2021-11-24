Indore: Zamindar couple, son booked for land fraud

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against Bada Rawla’s Zamindar couple and their son for land fraud, police said Monday. The investigation is underway into the case.

According to Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Preetam Singh Thakur a case was registered against Shreekant Zamindar, his wife Madhavi and son Varadaraj under section 420, 467, 468, 406 of the IPC on the complaint of trader Purushottam Medatwal, a resident of Gaurav Nagar in Aerodrome area.

Medatwal in his statement stated that he had an agreement to buy 15,000 square feet land in Naliya Bakhal area for Rs 90 lakh in June 2011. They had taken Rs 10 lakh from Medatwal as an advance. Later, the complainant came to know that the land which he was going to buy comes under a trust held by the Zamindars, but were not authorized to sell the land.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:41 AM IST