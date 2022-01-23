Indore: Vicky, Sara leaves for Maheshwar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have left for Maheshwar from Indore to shoot songs in Maheshwar.

Earlier on Saturday, a wedding shot was done at Pushpa Vatika in Indore.

According to information, the two days shooting of Luka-Chuppi2 songs are scheduled in Maheshwar and Mandav.

The shots will be done at historic palaces of Maheshwar and Mandav as well as at banks of river Narmada.

The shooting of the film was being done at different locations of Indore for more than one months.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:26 PM IST