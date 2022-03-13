Indore: Soon, you can reach your favourite tourist spot in state-run choppers!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Helicopters services will be started in the state to increase connectivity of tourist places and promote tourism in the state, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday at the inaugural programme of flights launched from Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad under the ‘Ude Desh Kaa Aam Naagrik-Regional Connectivity Service (UDAN-RCS). Regional airline FlyBig is operating the flight. It was the first commercial flight to Gondia from Indore. Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the flight.

CM Chouhan attended the event virtually. He said in his address that it was a great start and, soon, more flights would be started. He said it was also in the plans to start helicopter services in the state to increase connectivity to the tourist places.

“Under this plan, the helicopter service will operate from Khajuraho to Panna Wildlife Sanctuary, Jabalpur to Kanha Tiger Reserve and such other places. This will attract tourists to the state,” the chief minister said.

Minister Scindia said his ministry was working on a policy on the use of small planes and helicopters for expanding regional connectivity. “We want that, with our policy, regional air connectivity should be bolstered and reach the far-flung areas. And for this, a policy for the use of small planes and helicopters is being tailored,” Scindia said.

Scindia added Indore had been connected by air with 21 cities in the past eight months, which had pushed the number of weekly flights in and out of Indore to 445 from 308. He said that a lone, direct international flight from Madhya Pradesh to Dubai had already been started from Indore, and efforts were on to run a direct flight to Sharjah, as well.

Scindia said, “Today, we’ve connected Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Hyderabad. Apart from big cities, Indore needs to be connected with other smaller cities. Indore and Gondia share an old relationship and it’s our responsibility to bring these cities closer. This is just the beginning.”

According to Scindia, Indore is now connected with a total of 21 cities; earlier it was 12. “In the coming days, we’re planning smaller planes and helicopters to connect each city across the country till the last mile,” he added.

Local leaders demand more flights

At the programme, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, tourism minister Usha Thakur, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Malini Gaur, Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya and other leaders were present.

Minister Silawat said that more flights connecting Indore to Dehradun, Tirupati, Jabalpur, Jammu, Shirdi and other cities would be started in the city. He thanked Scindia for launching the flight.

MLA Gaur said it was great that a direct Dubai flight connected Indore, but it would be greater if more such flights were started.

Vijayvargiya said, “I often plan to go to Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Somnath and such other places, but, due to a lack of connectivity, my plan always gets cancelled. Connectivity helps in development and both these things are interconnected.”

Tai praises Scindia sanskars

Former Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan praised Scindia sanskars. She said, ‘Good gestures of Scindia are from his sanskars. His ancestors were also used to giving great respect to everyone. His father, Madhavrao Scindia, used to be in the Opposition, but he never spoke harsh words about anyone and never misbehaved with anyone. Jyotiraditya is maintaining the legacy and reflecting his great upbringing and sanskars’

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:47 PM IST