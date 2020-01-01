Indore may get a woman collector for first time

BHOPAL: The commercial hub of the state, Indore, may get a female collector for the first time.

Present collector Lokesh Jatav, recently promoted as secretary, may be shifted from Indore in coming days.

The government is mulling over posting a female collector to Indore. So the names of 2007-batch IAS officer Swati Meena Nayak and 2009-batch IAS officer Priyanka Das are being considered for the post.

Nayak, managing director of Markfed, has already worked as collector of Khandwa district, but she was transferred from there after a dispute with some local BJP leaders.

Das, former the commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the ex-collector of Hoshangabad, is the collector of Morena district.

Both of them are well-known for their efficiency which was appreciated before Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Indore has a female SSP, Ruchiwardhan Mishra who is efficiently working.

The government may like to see how a female SSP and a female collector together perform for the betterment of the city.

According to sources, Jatav who has been promoted may be shifted by the end of this month. So, one of them may get the collectorship of Indore.