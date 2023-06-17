 Indore: Indore Police Launches Abhimanyu Campaign To Promote Women's Safety
Indore: Indore Police Launches Abhimanyu Campaign To Promote Women's Safety

The team encouraged boys and men to respect women and actively participate in ensuring their protection.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police, under the guidance of commissioner of police Makarand Deouskar, has initiated an awareness campaign called Abhimanyu.

The objective of this campaign is to combat crimes against women and create a safe environment for them in society. The team, led by Deouskar and additional commissioner of Police Rajesh Hingankar, along with DCP (headquarters) Jagdish Davar and additional DCP Priyanka Dudwe, aims to raise awareness among citizens, particularly men, about crimes related to women and encourage them to develop respectful and positive behaviour towards women and girls.

As part of the campaign, the police team visited prominent locations such as Sarwate Bus Stand, Gangwal Bus Stand, Railway Station, MY Hospital, and Madhumilan Chauraha on Friday. They set up selfie points with Abhimanyu cutouts to inform people about the Abhimanyu Campaign and promote a safe environment for women.

The team encouraged boys and men to respect women and actively participate in ensuring their protection. Many individuals took selfies under the "Main Hoon Abhimanyu" cutout, pledging to uphold the respect and safety of women. Additionally, the police informed citizens about various helplines established for women's safety.

