 India’s Honour Increased In World After BJP Took Over Power: Vaishnaw
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndia’s Honour Increased In World After BJP Took Over Power: Vaishnaw

India’s Honour Increased In World After BJP Took Over Power: Vaishnaw

Uma addresses Rajput’s rally in Surkhi over phone

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 07:09 AM IST
article-image
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said India’s honour in the world enhanced after the BJP formed government at the Centre in 2014.

He made the statement at a public rally held in favour of BJP candidate Govind Singh Rajput in Surkhi on Thursday. State PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava was also present in the rally.

Vaishnaw said Rajput relentlessly worked for the development of the Surkhi constituency.

Congress neither benefited farmers nor took care of women’s security, Vaishnaw said.

Former chief minister Uma Bharti was invited as the chief guest to the event, but she could make it for health problems. She, however, addressed the gathering over the phone, and called Rajput as her brother.

Read Also
Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held For Selling Spurious Liquor
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Honour Increased In World After BJP Took Over Power: Vaishnaw

India’s Honour Increased In World After BJP Took Over Power: Vaishnaw

Bhopal: Postal Ballot Voting For Policemen Starts

Bhopal: Postal Ballot Voting For Policemen Starts

Bhopal: Rly Minister Unveils Legends League Cricket Trophy

Bhopal: Rly Minister Unveils Legends League Cricket Trophy

MP’s Aishwary Bags Gold In National Games

MP’s Aishwary Bags Gold In National Games

Bhopal: I-T Also Looking Into Alleged Foreign Funding Of SOM Group

Bhopal: I-T Also Looking Into Alleged Foreign Funding Of SOM Group