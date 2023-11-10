Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held For Selling Spurious Liquor

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kamla Nagar police of the city on Thursday claimed to have arrested a listed criminal from the Kamla Nagar locality on Wednesday night, who had been on the run for a long time. He was caught selling spurious liquor in the area.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupa Pandey told Free Press the arrested accused has been identified as Ankit Pawar (26). Pawar had as many as 32 criminal cases registered against him, and was a native of Aurangabad in Maharashtra. He had been on the run for a long time and the cops had been searching for him.

On Wednesday late night, the police got a tip-off about a man selling spurious liquor near Ambedkar Nagar multi of Kamla Nagar. The cops rushed to the spot and apprehended him. The court had issued an arrest warrant against him. He was taken into custody and eight litres of spurious liquor was seized from his possession.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)