 Bhopal: ₹1.66cr Compensation Awarded In Road Accident Death Case
Bhopal: ₹1.66cr Compensation Awarded In Road Accident Death Case

According to the decision, the compensation amount would be paid to families of the deceased separately or jointly by tanker owner, driver and Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions court, Bhopal, has awarded Rs 1.66 crore compensation in a road accident case. ADJ Prahlad Singh passed the order.

According to the decision, the compensation amount would be paid to families of the deceased separately or jointly by tanker owner, driver and Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited.

Advocate Manish Dwivedi, on behalf of the relatives of the deceased, had presented the claim case in the court and said that Manish Kapoor of Prince Colony, Idgah Hills, Bhopal, worked as a consultant in a private company.

He along with his wife Bhavna and daughter Lovelin, who was pursuing MBBS, was going from Bhopal to Indore in his car on December 3, 2020. At 2.15 pm, his car collided with a tanker carelessly parked in the middle of the road on Bhopal-Indore highway near Chacharsi joint. The trio died in the mishap.

