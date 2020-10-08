Indian elections during pandemic: Revisit polling booth at last hour if temperature exceeds 37.2 C or 99 F

Voters having temperature above 37.2 degree Celsius or 99 degree Fahrenheit will be asked to revisit the polling booth at last hour of voting. Health department has issued a guideline considering elections during covid pandemic.

The guidelines issued by commissioner health services clarified that the normal body temperature ranges from 36.1-37.2 degrees Celsius or 97-99 degrees Fahrenheit.

Temperature of all voters will be recorded through Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer (NCIT) commonly known as temperature gun. Voters whose temperature is recorded above the prescribed limit will be asked to rest for ten minutes. After ten minutes, temperature will be recorded again and if it remains above normal then voter will be asked to revisit polling booth in the last hours.

It is considered that temperature of a person may rise above normal if one is travelling under sun. Such people are advised to rest for ten minutes under shade and the temperature is recorded again.

The election commission has made arrangements for covid patients to exercise their franchise through postal ballots.