Bihar Election 2020: Full list of JDU candidates

Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Wednesday released a list of 115 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls. Interestingly, the party has denied tickets to 11 of its sitting MLAs while accommodating the turncoats.

Sitting MLAs Kapil Dev Kamat from Babubarhi, Guljar Devi from Phulparas, Suneel Kumar Chaudhary from Benipur, Ramesh Singh Kushwaha from Jiradei, Raj Kishore Singh from Vaishali, Ramanand Prasad Singh from Parbatta, Janardan Manjhi from Amarpur, Ravi Jyoti Kumar from Rajgir, Dadan Pehalwan from Dumraon, Dhumal Singh from Ekma have failed to get tickets.

However, some of their relatives have been given the ticket. Ramanand Prasad Singh's son Sanjeev Kumar, Kapil Dev Kamat's daughter-in-law Meena Kamat, Dhumal Singh's wife Sita Devi got the opportunity to contest on JDU symbol.

Ahead of polls, all MLAs who joined JDU have been given tickets.

The party has fielded RJD MLAs who joined JDU- Jayvardhan Yadav in Paliganj, Ashok Kumar in Sasaram, Maheshwar Prasad Yadav in Gayaghat, Faraz Fatmi in Darbhanga Rural, Virendra Kumar Singh in Tegda.

Congress MLAs Purnima Yadav will contest from Govindpur and Sudarshan from Barbigha on JDU's ticket.

The party has changed seats of three MLAs. Sitting MLA from Ghoshi Krishnanandan Prasad Verma will now contest from Jahanabad, Gora Bauram MLA Madan Sahni from Bahadurpur and Tikari MLA Abhay Kushwaha from Belaganj.

Ahead of polls, all MLAs who joined JDU have been given the ticket. The party has fielded RJD MLAs who joined JDU- Jayvardhan Yadav in Paliganj, Ashok Kumar in Sasaram, Maheshwar Prasad Yadav in Gayaghat, Faraz Fatmi in Darbhanga Rural, Virendra Kumar Singh in Tegda, JDU has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for Bihar Assembly polls. JDU will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM from its 122 seats while the BJP will give 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share of 121 seats.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Here is the full list of JDU candidates.