 India Speaks In Maximum Number Of Languages, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Yadav fetes 10 scholars from country, abroad with Hindi Bhasha Samman 2024-25

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said here on Monday that India was the world’s most linguistically diverse country, with Hindi being the most popular mother tongue.

“The beauty of Hindi can be seen in the epic of Aalha-Udal. Poems should be written on Rani Lakshmibai and Rani Durgavati and they should be included in the curriculum,” he said, adding, “during the period of Raja Bhoj, poets were honoured with gold coins. Many dialects like Malwi, Bhili, Korku have emerged from the works of Mahakavi Kalidas.”

Speaking on the concluding day of the two-day ‘Bharatiya Matrabhasha Anushthan,’organised by the culture department at Ravindra Bhavan, the chief minister said that just as there were Char Dhams at the feet of the mother, similarly there was Anand Dham in the lap of the mother tongue.

The chief minister honoured 10 scholars from the country and abroad with Hindi Bhasha Samman for the year 2024-25.

Prashant Pol (Jabalpur) was honoured with Rashtriya Suchna Prodyogiki Samman, Rita Kaushal (Australia) and Vandana Mukesh (England) with Rashtriya Father Kamil Bulke Samman, Indira Dag Gazieva (Russia) and Padma Josephine (Veerasinghe, Sri Lanka) with Rashtriya Gunakar Mule Samman, Radheshyam Napit (Shahdol) and Sadanand Damodar Sapre (Bhopal) with Rashtriya Hindi Seva Samman, KC Ajay Kumar, (Thiruvananthapuram) and Vinod Babbar ( New Delhi) with Rashtriya Hindi Seva Samman and Lokendra Singh Rajput (Bhopal) with Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman.

