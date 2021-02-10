India needs to move from Green to Cyan revolution, says Madhya Pradesh minister for cooperatives and public service management Arvind Bhadoriya

BHOPAL: India now needs to move from a Green Revolution to a Cyan Revolution, that represents the fusion of agriculture and innovations for future-fit growth, said Arvind Bhadoriya, minister for cooperatives and public service management.Bhadoriya was addressing the virtual ‘FICCI Summit and Awards for Agri Start-ups’. Bhadoriya said that to build the foundation for the Cyan Revolution, the state government has launched the NAVAAS initiative.
Self-help technologies : It will focus on developing self-help technologies that support small and marginal farmers. The tools and techniques developed under NAVAAS will ensure livelihood security, reduce input costs, improve the productive value of yield, generate value from crop residue, reduce weather change vulnerability and conserve natural capital.
‘The state government’s Incubation and Start-up Policy will take Indian agriculture start-ups to the next level’— Dilip Chenoy, secretary-general, FICCI
Importance of argi start-ups: Highlighting the importance of argi start-ups in the sector, Bhadoriya said that an enabling AgriTech ecosystem, equipped with emerging technologies and innovations, has the capabilities of developing new and more efficient business models and, ultimately, make food systems more productive, sustainable, efficient, transparent and resilient.
‘600 start-ups in agri sector’: ‘India has around 600 start-ups working in the agriculture sector and many of them are working in the state, said Hemendra Mathur, Chairman, FICCI Task Force on Agri Start-ups, and Venture Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund