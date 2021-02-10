India needs to move from Green to Cyan revolution, says Madhya Pradesh minister for cooperatives and public service management Arvind Bhadoriya

BHOPAL: India now needs to move from a Green Revolution to a Cyan Revolution, that represents the fusion of agriculture and innovations for future-fit growth, said Arvind Bhadoriya, minister for cooperatives and public service management.Bhadoriya was addressing the virtual ‘FICCI Summit and Awards for Agri Start-ups’. Bhadoriya said that to build the foundation for the Cyan Revolution, the state government has launched the NAVAAS initiative.

Self-help technologies : It will focus on developing self-help technologies that support small and marginal farmers. The tools and techniques developed under NAVAAS will ensure livelihood security, reduce input costs, improve the productive value of yield, generate value from crop residue, reduce weather change vulnerability and conserve natural capital.