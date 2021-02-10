GWALIOR: GROSS negligence in vax drive: 1 mobile number for hundreds of corona warriors in Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior: A case of gross negligence in the nationwide vaccination drive has come to light at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Several hundred frontline Corona warriors have been registered against a single mobile number and they were not even informed about when to get vaccinated.



According to sources, as part of the vaccination drive of frontline workers, 3790 out of 5382 frontline workers did not get vaccinated on the first day of the second phase which began in Gwalior on Monday. Only 1593 frontline workers were vaccinated at 37 vaccination centres across the district.



Hundreds of municipal corporation's frontline workers could not be vaccinated since they did not get any information about the vaccination. A source said as many as 1087 workers' names were registered under one number. The mobile number written against the phone number of all these workers is that of municipal office Superintendent Rajesh Saxena.

