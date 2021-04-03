In pics: 61 Odisha artistes showcase their works to celebrate Utkal Diwas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The artworks of 61 artistes from Odisha have been showcased by Foundation of Arts and Culture, Bhopal, on its social media pages. It is part of its sixth online exhibition, which began from April 1, to mark Utkal Diwas - the foundation day of Odisha.

State’s prominent artiste including Jatin Das, Advait Gananek, Jagannath Panda, Ram Hari Jena, Ravi Narayan Rath, Tapan Das, Asit Patnaik, Manas Ranjan Jena, Tutu Patnaik and Anoop Kumar Chand have displayed their works in different art forms.

Jagannath Panda's work titled Fly Catcher is in acrylic, fibre and glue on plywood. A lithography work, The Journey to my Destination by Bikas Chandra Senapati, a marble and metal Civilization-V, and stone Airavata, by Tutu Patnaik are on display.

A fibreglass and iron piece The Ray of Hope, and fibreglass and bronze work by Gajendra Kumar Padhi and a ceramic work by Biswajita Moharana are also on display. Pigment on paper work Wind and Fire by Ramahari Jena, black granite stone work Odyssey by Nivedita Mishra, mixed media on paper The Essence of Absence-1 by Pranati Panda and oil-on-canvas work by Tapan Dash are major attractions.

A three acrylic-on-canvas works including The Peace 2 by Manas Ranjan Jena, Golden Key by Nebidita Patnaik and Save Vitar Kanika IV are also on display.

Akhilesh, who conceived the exhibition, said, "Odisha is a state with a rich cultural heritage. Their works are simple and sober and yet fabulous. Many of them have made their mark in the world of art."

Foundation founder Govind Vishwas, secretary Poonam Jain said, "All of us strive to create a positive environment through art. This is the sixth exhibition by the Foundation."

The exhibition also remembers artistes of the state who have promoted Odisha art and culture. These artists are Basant Panda, Bimbadhara Baram, Gopal Kanungo, Gaurang Charan Shom, Muralidhar Tali, Bibhuti Bhushan Kanungo, Jadunath Supkar, Sharatchandra Deba, Anant Panda, Ajit Keshari Ray, Dinanath Pathi, Sheeba Panigrahi, Chandrasekhar Roy.