Odisha's elephant mask 'Gajamukha' is 'Exhibit of the Month' at IGRMS

Gajamukha,’ an elephant faced mask from Odisha is the ‘Exhibit of the Month’ at Veethi Sankul of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The exhibition, inaugurated by choreographer Chandra Madhav Barik on Thursday evening, is part of the popular museum series ‘Exhibit of the Month’. And the traditional exhibit will be displayed in the appearance for a whole month.

It has been compiled and composed by Sudeepa Roy (Assistant Keeper). Roy says that Gajamukha comprises of two words Gaja and Mukha. Here Gaja means elephant and Mukha means face. In Oriya local dialect Mukha is used for masks.

In Odisha one can find a wide range of masks prepared in various mediums like wood, solapith, papier-mâché, cow dung etc. Being light in weight and because of easy availability paper or paper pulp is the most preferable medium for crafting masks, toys and various decorative items by the artists of Odisha, she says.

Technical expertise and aesthetic sense of rural artists expressed in these articles is amazing. Although masks are used for various purposes like decoration, dances, religious procession etc. but this type of huge masks mostly find space on walls for decorative purposes, Roy adds.