In Demand: The Best Of Satyajit Ray Volume 1 -2, Irrfan - A Life In Movies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Best of Satyajit Ray Vol 1 and 2’ and Irrfan: A Life in Movies are most in demand among 15 books suggested by members of Swami Vivekananda Library in the city.

The Best of Satyajit Ray is published by Penguin Ray Library and Irrfan: A Life in Movies is written by Shubhra Gupta. The collection of books suggested by members is of different genres like novels, management, Indian history and biography.

They include India Finance Minister written AK Bhattacharya, Five Pills for Stress and Depression by Abrar Multani, The Battle Against Covid by Tarun Pithode, Join Happy Couples Club by Abrar Multani.

The other books suggested include Wrist Assured: An Autobiography,by former Indian cricket captain Gundappa Ranganatha Vishwanath, End Times by Peter Turchin, The Constitution of India by BR Ambedkar, Crooked House by Agatha Christie, The Battle for Time Lines by Satkrit Dwivedi, The 12 Habits of Great Centennials by Alex Hill, Rama of the Axe by Ranjit Radhakrishnan and Homi J Bhabha A Life by Bakhtir K Dadbhoy.

The members have reserved the books. Deputy manager of the library Yatish Bhatele said books would be issued to members on Saturday. If the book is not available at the book supplier, the library buys it online, he said. The library adds new books/DVDs/magazines to its collection every week for its members.

Library members can get information about these books through library's website https://svlbpl.mp.gov.in and can also fill the form through the website to reserve them. The list of books can be searched from the library's website, Bhatele added.

