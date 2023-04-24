In a first: Those found circulating child pornography to face FIR in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to check the menace of child pornography on the internet, Bhopal police for the first time is going to register FIR against people found circulating such content on social media.

Child pornography has emerged as another major challenge for the cyber police here as Bhopal has reported 13 complaints regarding the same in the last three months. Over 700 complaints pertaining to the same have made their way to the records of the state cyber crime cell during this period. To nail the people found circulating such content online, the Bhopal police commissionerate system has come up with an initiative to register FIRs against them.

Senior police officials of the state capital said that earlier, such videos, when surfaced online, were removed by the district cyber cell officials. However, now under the guidance of the New Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra, FIRs will also be lodged against people who upload such obscene content online.

Shedding light on 13 such cases registered in the last three months in Bhopal, officials said that the videos were circulated through the messaging application 'Telegram', which in past was also used by the cyber crooks in the MP board paper leak case, IELTS paper leak case and others. The videos made their way to social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook from there, officials added.

Although officials added that the social media companies remove such content instantly, a probe will be launched in such cases and the culprits will be subjected to strict action under Section 67 of the Information technology (IT) act. Sources in the Bhopal police told Free Press that accused in all the 13 cases are still at large and are uploading such salacious content through Virtual private networks (VPNs) and Dark web, to evade police action.

No leads regarding accused's location: Bhopal CP

Commissioner of police of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra said due to the use of VPNs by such miscreants, their location has still not been traced. ‘Telegram’ application authorities based in China and Russia have been contacted to check the circulation of such videos, he added.