Important role of science and technology in the development of state: Science & Technology minister in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Department of Science and Technology, Om Prakash Sakhlecha, said that scientific activities and scientific awareness are needed in every section of the society for the development of the state and the country.

He said that science and technology have an important role in the development of the state and Indian scientists have played an important role in ancient and mediaeval India. He explained in detail about the progress of science and technology in the state.

Sakhlecha was speaking in an event, organised by Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology in the city on Tuesday to mark National Science Day.

Director General of Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPST) Anil Kothari said National Science Day was organised for the first time in more than 120 places in the state with the help of the Council. He said that the council is helpful in promoting science, technology and innovation in the state and connecting it with the general public. He said that the Council will organise special training programmes to increase awareness about Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, AR-VR in the state.

He further said that the latest research information will be provided to the villages of the state through the Science Publication Scheme. He said that through the Council, they will bring new science activities and projects and connect it with the general public. He said that science technology and innovation policy has been formulated in the state and through this they will connect every aspect of science and technology with the common people.

Praveen Ramdas, Organisation Secretary of Vigyan Bharti was present as a special guest. He discussed in detail about indigenous science. He talked about the role of scientists in the freedom movement; at what stage Indian scientists were doing their research before independence, as well as what was the contribution of Acharya CV Raman at that time.

Special guest Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University Vice Chancellor, Sanjay Tiwari, said that science and technology have an important role in making India a world guru.