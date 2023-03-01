Bhopal: Nobel laureate scientist John C Mather delivers lecture on ‘Opening the Infrared Treasure Chest with the James Webb Space Telescope’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nobel-prize winning Astrophysicist and Senior Project Scientist, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), John C Mather has delivered a lecture on Opening the Infrared Treasure Chest with the James Webb Space Telescope ''.

He elaborated on some of the unsolved mysteries of the universe and the application of technological tools to unravel these aspects. He threw light on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the world's largest space telescope, which has been looking at the deepest part of the universe with infrared astronomy to extend our knowledge on the birth and evolution of galaxies and life on some of the habitable zones in the universe.

He also described some of NASA's upcoming advanced space telescopes to enhance our knowledge further on the ever increasing mysteries of the universe.

CV Raman Memorial Lecture was organised by Regional Science Centre (RSC) in the city on Tuesday - the concluding day of the week-long event to mark National Science Day. The talk was viewed by around 350 viewers directly from the auditorium of the Centre.

Besides, a Teaching Aid Demonstration contest for middle and high school teachers, an Innovative Science Workshop on the topic "Basics of Biotechnology" and "Spectroscopy: Seeing the Unseen '' were organised for college students under the week-long event. A series of educational programmes viz: Model Making Workshops on Rocketry and Gaganyaan, interactive sessions on Understanding the Night Sky using Simulation Tools, Hydroponics, Physics can be fun etc. were organised for the underprivileged children of the society in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation.

Saket Singh Kaurav, Curator ‘D’ and Project Coordinator, RSC, Bhopal felicitated the successful participants of the contests organised during the week.