e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Overage for job in army, youth kills self

Bhopal: Overage for job in army, youth kills self

On Tuesday morning, Kedar Pal left house at 4.30 am for running. This was his usual practice. Hours later, his body was found hanging from a tree, about 200 metres away from the house.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): LOVE YOU ARMY, Mother I am sorry, Jai Hind brothers… After writing this in a suicide note, a young man preparing for the army hanged himself from a tree in Karondi in Shvpuri district on Monday. A suicide note has been recovered from the pocket of deceased Kedar Pal (23), Shivpuri SP Rajesh Chandel told Free Press.

According to family members, Kedar was too keen to join Indian army but he was overage. This shattered him to the extent that he took his life.

On Tuesday morning, Kedar left house at 4.30 am for running. This was his usual practice. Hours later, his body was found hanging from a tree, about 200 metres away from the house. The police reached the spot and sent it for post-mortem.

According to SP Chandel, Kedar wrote in suicide note, “Jai Hind to all my army brothers. For past several days, I am unable to control myself.... I am now overage for selection. And I am not able to fill the form in army. I was preparing for army for last several years but to no avail. I can't control myself. LOVE YOU ARMY, Mother I am sorry, love you maa..Jai Hind brothers”.

He left several posts on his social media account before committing suicide. In one post, he requested Lord Shiva to have mercy.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Army jawan visiting pregnant wife killed by Maoists in Kanker
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Overage for job in army, youth kills self

Bhopal: Overage for job in army, youth kills self

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1 crore to be spent on bringing 3 more elephants to Satpura National Park

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1 crore to be spent on bringing 3 more elephants to Satpura National Park

Madhya Pradesh: 'This is MP, no suspicious person will be spared', says Narottam Mishra after Indore...

Madhya Pradesh: 'This is MP, no suspicious person will be spared', says Narottam Mishra after Indore...

Madhya Pradesh: NIA court convicts 8 accused in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case

Madhya Pradesh: NIA court convicts 8 accused in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case

Bhopal: DB Mall, Gammon India, govt offices lead BMC defaulters' list

Bhopal: DB Mall, Gammon India, govt offices lead BMC defaulters' list