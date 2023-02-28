Bhopal: Overage for job in army, youth kills self

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): LOVE YOU ARMY, Mother I am sorry, Jai Hind brothers… After writing this in a suicide note, a young man preparing for the army hanged himself from a tree in Karondi in Shvpuri district on Monday. A suicide note has been recovered from the pocket of deceased Kedar Pal (23), Shivpuri SP Rajesh Chandel told Free Press.

According to family members, Kedar was too keen to join Indian army but he was overage. This shattered him to the extent that he took his life.

On Tuesday morning, Kedar left house at 4.30 am for running. This was his usual practice. Hours later, his body was found hanging from a tree, about 200 metres away from the house. The police reached the spot and sent it for post-mortem.

According to SP Chandel, Kedar wrote in suicide note, “Jai Hind to all my army brothers. For past several days, I am unable to control myself.... I am now overage for selection. And I am not able to fill the form in army. I was preparing for army for last several years but to no avail. I can't control myself. LOVE YOU ARMY, Mother I am sorry, love you maa..Jai Hind brothers”.

He left several posts on his social media account before committing suicide. In one post, he requested Lord Shiva to have mercy.

