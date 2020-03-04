Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 4/Mar/20

National Championships: MP’s wrestlers clinch 2 silvers

Two wrestlers from Madhya Pradesh won silver medals on the first day of 39th Boys’ Freestyle Greco Roman Junior National Championship.

The tournament is being held at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh from March 4 to 6.

Aakash Yadav played against Vikas from Haryana in the 72kg weight category. Another wrestler Rajendra Gurjar also clinched silver against Varun from Delhi in 77kg category.

Both Yadav and Gurjar belong to Gwalior.

The tournament will host 22nd Women’s Junior National Wrestling championship on Thursday.

Pooja Jatt and Priyanka Yadav from MP state academy will represent the state at the tournament on the second day.