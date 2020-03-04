Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 4/Mar/20

National Championships: MP’s wrestlers clinch 2 silvers
Two wrestlers from Madhya Pradesh won silver medals on the first day of 39th Boys’ Freestyle Greco Roman Junior National Championship.
The tournament is being held at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh from March 4 to 6.
Aakash Yadav played against Vikas from Haryana in the 72kg weight category. Another wrestler Rajendra Gurjar also clinched silver against Varun from Delhi in 77kg category.
Both Yadav and Gurjar belong to Gwalior.
The tournament will host 22nd Women’s Junior National Wrestling championship on Thursday.
Pooja Jatt and Priyanka Yadav from MP state academy will represent the state at the tournament on the second day.
Anmol Kothari shines in painting & writing contest
Anmol Kothari bagged third rank in an inter school painting and writing competition.
Vidhyarthi Vikas Manch Samiti, Ujjain, MP organised the competition recently.
Anmol, students of class X in Campion School is also selected for national competition going to be held in upcoming month.
Besides, Principal Fr. Athnas Lakra SJ received Life Time Achievement Award whereas Aarti Sharma received Rashtriya Kala Samman Award from National President of Vidhyarthi Vikas Manch samiti, Sanjeev Kumar Punjabi.
Planet Engineers 2020: Students showcase talent through mimes, Lavani & street plays
Minister for Narmada valley and tourism Surendra Singh Baghel inaugurated the three-day tech fest ‘Planet Engineers 2020’ at Aryabhatt Auditorium of LNCT on Wednesday morning.
It is being organised by different institutions of LNCT group like JNCT, LNCTS, LNCTI, LNCT University, Rishiraj Dental College. Free Press is associated partner of the fest.
The minister appreciated the different programmes, organised by LNCT Group for the overall development of students.
Around 10,000 students across country attended the three-day national event which began with 25 technical, social and cultural contests.
Mimes, based on patriotism were presented. Students also presented Lavani in group which won huge round of applauses. A group dance on devotional songs was also presented. A presentation was made by students on the activities of Planet Engineers. They created awareness among people about environment, women empowerment, global warming beat plastic pollution through street plays and flash mob staging at different places in the city.
Chairman and managing trustee, LNCT Group, chancellor, LNCT University J N Chouksey, vice-chairperson, LNCT Group of Colleges, Bhopal, Poonam Chouksey and secretary, LNCT Group of Colleges, Bhopal, Anupam Chouksey were present. Vice-chancellor of LNCT College N K Thapak, Kailash Shrivastava, Ashok Rai, teachers and staffs were present here in large number.