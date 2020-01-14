Important events in Bhopal on Tuesday 14/1/20

Interactive sessions held to promote MP tourism policies

MP Tourism Board, in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised inaugural meet of a series of Interactive session across seven cities of country at Minto Hall on Tuesday.

It aims to promote Madhya Pradesh Tourism Policy and opportunities available with the Tourism Department in the form of land parcel and heritage properties on lease.

The department has planned other meets in cities like Jabalpur, Indore, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra and Bengaluru.

Managing Director of the board Faiz Ahmed Kidwai briefed the participating delegates on the efforts being made to develop tourism sector in the state.

He said MP is a state of immense tourism potential and investors should take advantage of these potential and invited industries to invest in tourism sector of state and assured of all the help from the board.

More than 130 investors from different sectors of industry including hotel chain owners, real estate developers, CA’s, Tour and Travel Operators took part in it.