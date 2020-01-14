Important events in Bhopal on Tuesday 14/1/20

Interactive sessions held to promote MP tourism policies
MP Tourism Board, in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised inaugural meet of a series of Interactive session across seven cities of country at Minto Hall on Tuesday.
It aims to promote Madhya Pradesh Tourism Policy and opportunities available with the Tourism Department in the form of land parcel and heritage properties on lease.
The department has planned other meets in cities like Jabalpur, Indore, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra and Bengaluru.
Managing Director of the board Faiz Ahmed Kidwai briefed the participating delegates on the efforts being made to develop tourism sector in the state.
He said MP is a state of immense tourism potential and investors should take advantage of these potential and invited industries to invest in tourism sector of state and assured of all the help from the board.
More than 130 investors from different sectors of industry including hotel chain owners, real estate developers, CA’s, Tour and Travel Operators took part in it.
DPS Kolar Road presents best hip hop dance forms
Students presented various forms of hip hop dance style at Delhi Public School (DPS), Kolar Road on Tuesday.
It was part of 6th Gurudev Gupta Memorial Inter School Group Dance Competition to commemorate the birth of late Shri Gurudev Gupta, the visionary and father figure of the school.
11 schools of Bhopal took part in the competition. The theme of the competition was ‘Swirls of Celebration’. The teams presented the various forms of Hip Hop Dance style. DPS Kolar Road bagged the Winner’s Trophy and Asia Pacific got the Runner up Trophy.
The event began with the welcome song 'Smarananjali,' a melodious rendition by the school choir followed by the dance competition. The judges for the competition were Kartik Mishra, Yuvraj Mandole and Sakshi Gupta.
MP’s Riya to receive Bal Shakti Puraskar
MP girl Riya Jain will receive Bal Shakti Puraskar by the President of India at a function to be organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 22.
The award includes Rs 1 lakh in cash, a gold medal and a commendation certificate. She would also be calling on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participating in the Republic Day Parade.
Twenty-six children from all over the country have been selected for the award. Ria Jain is the only one from the state to figure in the list. She has been selected for her achievements in the field of art and culture.
Riya has, so far, won 95 prizes in painting competitions, including eight of international, 18 of national and 71 of state and district levels.
In 2019, Ria was awarded the second prize in a national painting competition organised by the Union ministry of Earth Sciences. She has been interviewed by the Bhopal Doordarshan on four different occasions.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)