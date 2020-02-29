Important events in Bhopal on Saturday 29/Feb/20

MP's wrestler clinches gold

Madhya Pradesh wrestler Pooja Jatt bagged gold on Saturday at first Khelo India University Games being held Bhubaneshwar.

Jatt defeated Khushi from Delhi by 8-0 in the semis to play against Manpreet from Punjab in the finale. Jatt secured gold, defeating Manpreet by 4-0.

Jatt had also won gold at Khelo India Youth Games held in Guwahati earlier. She has bagged eight national and international medals so far.

She represented MP and India at many tournaments like Junior Asian Wrestling Championship, All India University Championship, National Wrestling tournaments in Gujrat and Shirdi and School World Championship.

She started off playing for the junior category and now plays for the senior.

Jatt has been trained at Madhya Pradesh Marshall Arts Wrestling Academy.