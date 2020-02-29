Important events in Bhopal on Saturday 29/Feb/20

MP's wrestler clinches gold
Madhya Pradesh wrestler Pooja Jatt bagged gold on Saturday at first Khelo India University Games being held Bhubaneshwar.
Jatt defeated Khushi from Delhi by 8-0 in the semis to play against Manpreet from Punjab in the finale. Jatt secured gold, defeating Manpreet by 4-0.
Jatt had also won gold at Khelo India Youth Games held in Guwahati earlier. She has bagged eight national and international medals so far.
She represented MP and India at many tournaments like Junior Asian Wrestling Championship, All India University Championship, National Wrestling tournaments in Gujrat and Shirdi and School World Championship.
She started off playing for the junior category and now plays for the senior.
Jatt has been trained at Madhya Pradesh Marshall Arts Wrestling Academy.
Kids learn about need of nature conservation
Students of Rajendra Prasad and Samrat Ashok Pre Primary School went on an educational tour on Saturday to Van Vihar National Park.
The excursion was organised by the Bihar Cultural Council. Secretary general of the Council Satyendra Kumar informed the students about wild plants and animals.
He told them about the significance of nature and the need of its conservation.
The delegation included programme coordinator BR Naidu, the principal Roopa Chauhan along with 110 students and 15 teachers. The excursion was organised by the help of BHEL under social responsibility of the school.
Highlighting hunger problems via street play
A street play 'The National Shame’ highlighting hunger problems was staged on the premises of DB Mall in the city on Saturday evening.
It was presented by Ae Se Aenak (NIT Bhopal) under Manthan ’20. Manthan is an international festival, organised by Street Play society. The same play was staged at 26 places across the country at the same time.
The play threw light on the most prevalent yet the most ignored problem in our country i.e. hunger. Inspired by the very fact that India lags behind most of its neighboring countries in Global Hunger Index rankings, the play suggested some practical measures to eradicate the problem of hunger from the grass root level."
‘Tejas - 2020’ concludes, winners feted
SV Polytechnic is not only the oldest technical education institution in the city but is also known for its academic excellence. The state government is committed in providing appropriate employment to technically qualified and skilled youth graduating from the institutions like this.
This was said by minister for law and legislative affairs PC Sharma while concluding ‘Tejas - 2020’, the annual function of SV Polytechnic here on Saturday. He also gave away prizes to the winners of the various competitions held during the annual function.
The minister congratulated the staff and the students of the Polytechnic for the excellent documentaries produced by its Applied Videography Department. The films won accolades in the international film festivals organised in India.
Principal Dr Ashish Dongre spoke about the achievements of the institution. He said that the institution is developing an urban forest in the city using the Japanese Miyawaki technique.
Abhishek Patel, President of the students’ council in his speech said that the institution provides a proper climate to the students to develop their potential. Mohit Uike spoke about the sporting and cultural activities in the institution.
‘Spectrum 2020’ witnesses fashion show, qawwali
A two-day NIFT’S Annual Youth Festival ‘Spectrum -2020’ began with fashion show at Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in the city.
The theme of the event was ‘MARASIM-E-AATMAN– Meraki Meraki’, which represents one’s relationship with the soul. Every soul represents Shakti (power), anand (luxury) and nirwana (inspired by wanderer). The fashion show comprised of various rounds including ‘The Big Dress Energy’, ‘The Age of Glitz and Glamour’, ‘Codes of Colors’ and ‘The Eco Warrior’.
In between the rounds of the Design Showcase, Lyrical Hip-Hop and free style dance performance, Bhavai Nritya (Rajasthani Folk Dance using Matka) and Battle round was also performed.
Besides that, the event began with Warsi Bandhu Qawwali Performance by SPIC MACAY. It was followed by Bhagoria Tribal Dance in association with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) was also organised on the first day of the event.
