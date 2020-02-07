Important events in Bhopal on Friday 7/Feb/20

Bhopal div players bag two gold on concluding day

The weeklong Gurunanak Devji State Olympics concluded with an award ceremony at TT Nagar stadium on Friday. On the concluding day, the players of Bhopal division won two gold medals. The state government felicitated the winners with cash prizes, medals and trophies alongside during the closing ceremony.

The gold medallists were given Rs 7000 each in individual events. The winners of silver medals received Rs 5000 and of bronze medals, Rs 3000. In team events, the winners received an incentive of Rs 1 lakh. The first and second runners-up were given away Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000.

Final matches of hockey, basketball, Kho-kho and athletics were played on the last day of the tournament. Bhopal division secured gold in both boys and girls category of basketball.

Bhopal division won in athletics in girls’ category. Shahdol and Ujjain were the first and second runners-up.

In the boys’ category the division managed to secure second place. Indu Prasad from Bhopal won the title of Best Athlete. Bhopal division defeated Ujjain by 4-1 in hockey final (boys’ category) and captured the trophy. Narmadapuram division won in the girls’ category.

Joint director Vinod Pradhan and deputy director Alpana Ojha honoured the winners with medals and incentives.

The tournament began on February 1 with felicitating the Khelo India National Youth Games winners.