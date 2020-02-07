Important events in Bhopal on Friday 7/Feb/20

Hostel for canoe-slalom players inaugurated in Maheshwar
Sports and Youth welfare department has set up a hostel for the canoe slalom players in Maheshwar. Four years after canoe slalom began at Narmada river course in Maheshwar, the department will dedicate an entire system to the regular training of the sportspersons.
Director SL Thaosan visited the town on Thursday and interacted with players at the national training camp being held there. Thaosan inaugurated the hostel during his visit. He directed the officials to shift the students at Water Sports Academy to the hostel in Maheshwar.
He told Free Press that hostel in Maheshwar will aid the players to dedicate their time to practice without any worries. Thaosan also directed the officials to provide the students with academic studies from the coming session. The department will provide the players with a motor boat, portable cabin for equipments and first aid box.
Bhopal div players bag two gold on concluding day
The weeklong Gurunanak Devji State Olympics concluded with an award ceremony at TT Nagar stadium on Friday. On the concluding day, the players of Bhopal division won two gold medals. The state government felicitated the winners with cash prizes, medals and trophies alongside during the closing ceremony.
The gold medallists were given Rs 7000 each in individual events. The winners of silver medals received Rs 5000 and of bronze medals, Rs 3000. In team events, the winners received an incentive of Rs 1 lakh. The first and second runners-up were given away Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000.
Final matches of hockey, basketball, Kho-kho and athletics were played on the last day of the tournament. Bhopal division secured gold in both boys and girls category of basketball.
Bhopal division won in athletics in girls’ category. Shahdol and Ujjain were the first and second runners-up.
In the boys’ category the division managed to secure second place. Indu Prasad from Bhopal won the title of Best Athlete. Bhopal division defeated Ujjain by 4-1 in hockey final (boys’ category) and captured the trophy. Narmadapuram division won in the girls’ category.
Joint director Vinod Pradhan and deputy director Alpana Ojha honoured the winners with medals and incentives.
The tournament began on February 1 with felicitating the Khelo India National Youth Games winners.
Get a taste of Enora’s ‘Food Mythology’
A solo exhibition ‘Food Mythology’ by French artist Enora Lalet began at Alliance Française Gallery in the city on Friday.
Through her work, Enora brings a very colorful, soft and accessible vision of contemporary art. This exhibition showcases the various works conducted by the artist, in recent years. It’s an exhibition of 14 'Cooked Portraits'. There are mix of several series from Colombia, Indonesia and France.
The heart of Enora's work on this project is making real portraits, dressing people by using elements of their gastronomy. She also used local cuisine, and sublimates it, to make people proud of their own gastronomic culture.
Beyond this exhibition, the artist showcased a series of original portraits on the theme of Indian cuisine during an artistic residency in Bhopal.
The French artist Enora Lalet will be in Bhopal for nearly 6 weeks for several artistic projects, from 4 February to mid-March 2020.An exhibition of these portraits will be organised in Bharat Bhavan in collaboration with Department of Culture, Madhya Pradesh in the month of March.
‘Bhoole Bisre Geet’, remembering old good days
Artists of Melody Junction Group, Bhopal presented evergreen songs of Hindi films in a concert ‘Bhoole Bisre Geet’ at Gahuar Mahal on Friday evening
It was part of exhibition-cum-sale ‘Gandhi Shilp Bazaar 2020,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation, Bhopal.
Singer Nusur Ahmed presented a song ‘ Dil Ki Aawaz Gaya…,’. It was followed by ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan…,’ by Rajendra Malviya, ‘Afsana Likh Rahi Hun…,’ by Farhat Khan, ‘Tauba Ye Matbali Chal…,’ by Gyanendra Sharma, ‘Pap-Pal Dil Ke Paas…,’ by Manohar Chhabadiya, ‘Hum the Jinke Sahare…,’ by Vijya Dwivedi ‘Raat Kali Ek Khwab Mein Aayi…,’ by Khalid Siddhiqui ‘ Gulabi aankhien…,’ by Hemant Kumar, enthralled audience.
Besides, artisans from nine states including West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttaranchal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Chhatisgrah, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are showcasing their handloom and handicrafts products. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till February 8 from 1pm to 9pm.
Seminar on Malwa folk art, literature held
A seminar on the folk arts, folk literature, folk dances and folk music of the Malwa region was organised at the MP Tribal Museum on Friday. Ujjain is the epicentre of the Malwi folk culture and Malwai language. Speakers at the meet dwelt on the fairs and festivals organised on religious and social occasions in the Malwa region.
Krishna Verma talked about the Mach folk drama style of Malwa. She said that Mach came into being in the latter half of the 18th century. She said that before staging Mach, an auspicious date was fixed.
The Mach artistes called themselves Sevaks, which was symbolic of their humility. A play Raja Bhartahari in Mach style was staged at the Museum. The play was directed by Dayaram Goyal from Ujjain.
An insight into ‘Bhopalnama’ through authors eyes
A discussion on book ‘Bhopalnama, Writing a City’ was held at Swami Vivekanand Library on Friday evening
The author of the book Vertul Singh was in conversation with Rakesh Dixit. Bhopalnama captures the uniqueness, and often, the unique quirkiness of Bhopal, not just in its history but also in the everyday hubbub, in the pulsating vigour and liveliness of life.
Vertul Singh is currently posted in a senior position with the Government of India. An avid reader and literary critic, Vertul’s published works include a novel, over 200 articles and book reviews. He has also written popular weekly columns.The session was presided over by Tino de Sa.
Syndicate Bank MD calls on Guv
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Syndicate Bank Mritunjay Mahapatra met Governor Lalji Tandon her e on Friday.
The CEO discussed about the financial possibilities of the state and also shared the important role of bank in development of the state’s economy.
Regional manager of Mumbai Zone D Palanisami and regional manager of Bhopal Satyajeet Kumar were also present. Mahapatra also addressed the officials and staffs of the bank of Bhopal’s branch at Courtyard by Marriott.
