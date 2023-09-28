IAF Air Show: Excited Bhopalites Throng VIP, Lake View Roads To Watch Drill

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites are very excited about the IAF (Indian Air Force) Air Show, scheduled for Saturday over the Upper Lake. Around 3,000 persons gathered at the boat Club in the city on Wednesday to watch the rehearsal for the show which is the part of the 91st anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force. The situation was no different on the VIP Road, where people parked their vehicles on the roadside to watch the aircrafts performing acrobatics. It caused traffic jam-like conditions on the road.

Ravi Dev, a student of SV Polytechnic told the Free Press that they could hear the sound of IAF fighter jets and choppers flying in formations in their classroom. As soon as their class was over, a group of the students of the college walked to the Boat Club to have a clearer view of the aircrafts. “Though we were somewhat late but still what we saw was spectacular,” another student Narayan said. They said that they would be watching the air show on Saturday. “We will not bunk the classes. We will take permission from the teacher and we are sure that he will allow us,” he added.

Santosh Chaudhary , who works for a private company, said that he would bring his son to watch the dress rehearsal. “School will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) due to Milad-ul-Nabi. On the final day it will be very crowded,” he said.

“We are very excited. We are planning to watch the air show along with my family on Saturday,” said computer operator Neelesh Shivhare. RB Singh, TI of Shyamla Hills Police Station, who was stationed at Boat Club, said around 3,000 people witnessed the fighter aircraft and helicopters performing acrobatics over the Upper Lake. “People had started coming here since 7.30 am,” he said, adding that around 1,000 four-wheelers were parked at the club.

Singh said for the full dress rehearsal for the show on Thursday from 10am -11.30 am, only two-wheelers would be allowed on the Lake View Road. On Saturday, the road will be closed for all kinds of vehicles. “Only pass holders will be allowed on the Lake View Road. They will have to park their vehicles on the premises of the Tagore Hostel, located at Shyamla Hills,” he said.

NDRF divers to be deployed

Though plying of motor boats on the Upper Lake has been banned, the police have sought special permission to operate six motor boats on the Lake on the day of the show. Also, six divers from the NDRF will be deployed to meet any eventuality.

Army team from Allahabad to manage communication

A 15-member team from 4 Air Formation Signals Regiment, Allahabad, has set up three cabins on the premises of Wind n Waves Restaurant on Lake View Road. The cabins will be used for commentary, radio signalling and communication network. Live feed will be provided to the AIR and the Doordarshan.

People can watch from VIP Road

On Saturday - the day of the Air show, the traffic on the road leading to Indore will be diverted. Also, VIP Road will remain closed for through traffic. People who want to watch the air show will be allowed to park their vehicles on the roadside. The passholders who come to watch the show from the Lake View Road in self-driven cars will have to park their vehicles on the premises of Tagore Hostel and Shyamala Hills Police Station. The IAF has made arrangements to ferry them to the boat club.

-Padma Vilochan Shukla, DCP, Traffic

