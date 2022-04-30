How many mosquitoes did you kill: Twitterati ask BJP national general secretary Vijayvargiya

Having shared with people on his Twitter handle that he was killing mosquitoes in Delhi room due to power cut BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya now faces a volley of questions from Twitterati about the number of mosquitoes killed, which he was supposed to share the next morning.

In Delhi to attend the Madhya Pradesh BJP’s core committee meeting on April 28, 2022 Vijayavargiya tweeted in the wee hours, “Mai Delhi me hun. Yehan pichhle 1 ghante se light nahi hai. Khidki kholi to hawa ke saath machchhar bhi aa gaye hain. Andhere me machchhar maar raha hun. Subah score bataunga. Jai ho free bijali wali Sarkar. (I am in Delhi. There is power outage for the last one hour. When window opened mosquitoes entered the room with breeze. (I) am killing mosquitoes in darkness. Will tell score in the morning. Hail to govt of free power).”

Vijayvargiya’s tweet was liked by more than 19,000 people, retweeted by approximately 2800 people while about 3000 people commented on the same.

One user commented he was waiting to know about the score he was supposed to tell. One Vipin Rathaur commented, “I am from Uttar Pradesh. There is power outages daily for hours. When window is opened mosquitoes enter room with wind and on going out we face stray cattle.”

“There is prolonged power cut in Gurgaon too…for 10-12 hours..therefore before pointing finger on others look into states ruled by your party”, commented another Twitter user.

A funny comment came from one Dherendra Kumar who tweeted, “I am from Prayagraj. We face frequent power outages but I can’t kill mosquitoes like you because when I start the killing exercise I am reminded of Nana Patekar’s dialogue.”

A section of twitterati lent their voice to Vijayvargiya’s comment rather attack on Arvind Kejariwal government in Delhi while many made fun of the same asking him to look at the power supply situation in BJP ruled states too including Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:11 PM IST