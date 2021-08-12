House adjourned sine die: Government never intended to discuss any issues plaguing state, says Kamal Nath

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in Assembly and former chief minister Kamal Nath has held the government responsible for winding up the four day State Assembly monsoon session in two days.

ìItís a responsibility of the government to run the state assembly. This was done in coordination with the Opposition but it was not done,î said Nath while speaking with media persons during his visit to Chhindwara on Thursday. The government had no intention of discussing any issues plaguing the state and was only interested in getting the supplementary budget passed in the Assembly, he added.

The four-day monsoon session had begun on August 9, but it was adjourned sine die†two days before schedule. The monsoon session was supposed to conclude on August 12.

The PCC chief said that several issues were to be discussed in the Assembly like flood situation in Gwalior-Chambal region, inflation, issues plaguing farmers, fertilizer crunch, unemployment, Covid-19 etc. The Opposition had submitted notices for 20 call attention motions and many other issues, however, the House was adjourned sine die, said Nath.

ìThe government only wanted to pass its supplementary budget and its intentions were clear. It did not intend to discuss any issues in the Assembly,î said Nath.

He further said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government was not ready to discuss anything including Tribal Day or OBC reservations.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:17 PM IST