Madhya Pradesh: Three women patwaris suspended for dereliction in duty in flood affected areas of Ashok Nagar district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashok Nagar district administration has suspended three women patwaris for dereliction of duty in flood affected areas of the district.

According to information, the women Patwaris Preksha Jain, Varsha Bhargava and Hema Shakya submitted a survey report without videos as evidence.

SDM Ravi Malviya said, “These women patwaris made reports without visiting spots. They were assigned to prepare reports of damaged houses in their respective areas. But they did not visit the spot. The patwaris have been asked to make videos during the survey. But, these patwaris didn’t submit videos which proves that they didn’t visit the spot.”

He added that he verified the survey reports prepared by Patwaris before forwarding for further actions.

“There are clear instructions to prepare a proper report after surveys, so that every affected person could get government’s help. Such negligence could not be tolerated,” he said.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:59 PM IST