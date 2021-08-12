e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:59 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Three women patwaris suspended for dereliction in duty in flood affected areas of Ashok Nagar district

According to information, the women Patwaris Preksha Jain, Varsha Bhargava and Hema Shakya submitted a survey report without videos as evidence.
Staff Reporter
Representative photo

Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashok Nagar district administration has suspended three women patwaris for dereliction of duty in flood affected areas of the district.

According to information, the women Patwaris Preksha Jain, Varsha Bhargava and Hema Shakya submitted a survey report without videos as evidence.

SDM Ravi Malviya said, “These women patwaris made reports without visiting spots. They were assigned to prepare reports of damaged houses in their respective areas. But they did not visit the spot. The patwaris have been asked to make videos during the survey. But, these patwaris didn’t submit videos which proves that they didn’t visit the spot.”

He added that he verified the survey reports prepared by Patwaris before forwarding for further actions.

“There are clear instructions to prepare a proper report after surveys, so that every affected person could get government’s help. Such negligence could not be tolerated,” he said.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Now, we have to focus for gold medal, says Vivek Sagar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:59 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal